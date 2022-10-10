Matt Doherty tells lovely story about his friend Gian Piero Ventrone 

Matt Doherty pays tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone.

Matt Doherty has spoken movingly about his Tottenham Hotspur fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who passed away last week.

Ventrone died at the age of 62, after a short battle with leukaemia, and Spurs have been paying tribute to the much-loved figure since the news broke.

Tottenham tributes to Gian Piero Ventrone.

A minute’s applause took place ahead of the club’s victory at Brighton on Saturday, before captain Hugo Lloris held up a jersey with ‘Gian Piero’ on the back in front of the travelling supporters at the end of game.

Speaking to club media afterwards, Doherty provided a sense of what Ventrone meant to the players during the Italian’s spell at the club.

Matt Doherty: “He was one of my friends.”

“Gian Piero brought a smile to all of our faces whenever we saw him,” said the Ireland defender.

“No matter what mood you were in, whenever you saw him, you couldn’t help but have a joke with him or give him a hug and everything else was alright. We’re really going to miss him and it’s been a tough week for most of us.

“I said to Eric [Dier] the other day, my kids picked me up from the training ground on the Wednesday before the Arsenal game.

“He was behind us and they said ‘Daddy, is that your friend?’ and normally you would say ‘that’s one of the coaches’ but I said ‘that is one of my friends’.

“That’s what he was to us. He was more than a coach, he was a friend. He was somebody that would text me when I was away on internationals. It has been pretty tough for all of us.”

Gian Piero Ventrone.

Ventrone made headlines over the summer, when Spurs players were seen to struggle with one of his rigorous training sessions while on tour in South Korea.

He arrived at Spurs with Antonio Conte, when the latter took over as manager in November of last year, having previously worked with Juventus and with Italy, when his home country won the World Cup in 2006.

