Matt Doherty cites “top coaching” as reason Ireland players love the current international set-up

Matt Doherty backs Ireland coaching team.

Matt Doherty has given an insight into the joy Republic of Ireland players feel when coming into international camps.

While the Stephen Kenny regime has been met with criticism, Doherty has stated that Ireland players are loving the international windows due to the “top coaching” provided by the likes of Anthony Barry and Keith Andrews.

On the back of improved performances against Portugal and Serbia in September, the Ireland squad gather once again this week to prepare for a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday before a friendly against Qatar next Tuesday.

“A lot of us our friends, we’ve played with each other for quite a period of time, the Tottenham Hotspur full-back told Irish Football Fan TV.

“The younger lads now, they’re all a similar age. We enjoy going now because we get coached really well.

“With the manager, Anthony Barry and Keith Andrews, we’re getting top coaching. It’s always more enjoyable when the training is good and when you’re having a good time there.

“I know it’s only two games this time but it’s going to be a good week.”

Doherty and teammates have “full faith” in manager.

Reiterating his point that the squad are enjoying life under Kenny, Doherty added: “If you saw the way we are in camp, the way we’re set up, the way we’re coached – if there was a camera there, there would be no problem from anybody with how things are going.

“Obviously we know that it’s a results business but when I look back on all of the games that the manager has had, I know it’s easy to say because we haven’t won but there was a lot of games in there where we played some good football and games that we didn’t deserve to lose and things could have been a lot different.

“For me and I probably speak on behalf of a lot of the players also, we have full faith and full commitment and backing in what they’re trying to do.

“We hope they’re there for a long time because we get coached wonderfully well.”

Ireland have won one match out of Kenny’s 16 in charge, which was a friendly over Andorra in June.

Despite a lacklustre draw at home to Azerbaijan last month, there was enough in the tight defeat to Portugal and another draw with Serbia to give some supporters a sense that things are on the up.

Everything you need to know about Saturday’s match away to Azerbaijan, including kick-off time and TV information, can be found here.

