Matt Doherty and Harry Kane involved in intense “doors v wheels” debate

Spurs players take on internet debate.

The “doors v wheels” debate has taken the internet by storm and now Matt Doherty and Harry Kane have gotten involved.

If you haven’t spent much time on the internet in recent days, you may have missed out on the question that has divided the world.

Doors v wheels.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user named Ryan Nixon asked people if they thought there were more doors or wheels in the world, and it appears that the debate has now spread to Premier League training grounds.

On Thursday evening, the Tottenham Hotspur Twitter account shared a clip which begins with Ben Davies quietly posing the question and ends with a large chunk of the first team squad debating the answer.

In the midst of it all, Harry Kane is adamant that there are more doors than wheels, stating that there are around 20 doors in every home if cupboards are taken into consideration.

Let’s settle this… In the world, are there more doors or wheels? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/6JlNIh6ffn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 10, 2022

The cupboards angle.

The ‘cupboards’ argument seems to be a hill that the England man is willing to die on, as he repeats it on numerous occasions as others join the conversation.

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty seems happy to listen intently to other people’s views, at one point asking Davies if he knows what the actual answer is.

Of course, nobody does until someone counts them up but regardless, it’s good from an Ireland perspective to see Doherty in such good spirits among his Spurs teammates.

Matt Doherty form.

The full-back has been in flying form recently, registering a goal and three assists in his last two Premier League matches, and appears to have made the right-back slot his own under Antonio Conte.

After Monday’s 5-0 victory over Everton, Kane spoke glowingly about Doherty’s contribution and by the looks of things, the pair get on just as well off the pitch as they do on it.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is sure to be keeping a close eye on Doherty as he prepares to name his squad for the friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania next week.

