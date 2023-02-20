Matt Doherty finding playing time hard to come by at Atletico Madrid

Matt Doherty yet to make Atletico Madrid debut.

Matt Doherty was an unused substitute for the third game running, as Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao in their La Liga meeting on Sunday.

An Antoine Griezmann goal secured the points for Diego Simeone’s side, and once again Doherty was limited to watching on from the bench.

Matt Doherty overlooked.

The Dubliner has been eligible for three games since making the move from Tottenham Hotspur to the Spanish capital at the end of January, but has been an unused substitute each time.

Just days after joining, Doherty watched on as Atletico drew 1-1 with Getafe, before doing the same for a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo and again in Sunday’s victory over Bilbao by the same scoreline.

In total, Simeone made 14 substitutions over the course of the three games, indicating that he’s not immune to making changes in order to help his side maintain or chase a result.

Obstacles.

Doherty isn’t helped by the fact that up to 12 subs are permitted to be named in the bench in La Liga matchday squads, giving managers far more options that their Premier League counterparts.

As well as that, Nahuel Molina is the first-choice right-back at the Estadio Metropolitano, and with the Argentine just having won the World Cup with his country, he could he a hard man to budge.

Atleti 🫶 Ireland pic.twitter.com/51WJtAZGDw — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 15, 2023

Kieran Tripper.

Doherty made the same journey from Tottenham to Atletico that Kieran Trippier did in 2019, and he recently revealed that he heard good things from the England man about the club.

“From what I’ve heard from people such as Kieran Trippier, the way he said Simeone coaches, he said I’d really enjoy myself here,” said the 31-year-old.

“I want to see how his (Simeone) teams play in games, and set up for games in training, and even see the different style of training.”

Madrid derby.

Atletico are already out of European competition and the Copa del Rey, reducing the need for squad rotation as they only compete in La Liga over the coming months.

Their next match is a local derby away at city rivals Real Madrid on Saturday, and that looks an unlikely game for Doherty to be given his debut.

However, there will still be 15 games to play this season for the team, so from an Irish point of view, let’s hope that the right-back is given the nod sooner rather than later.

