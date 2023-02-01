How to watch Matt Doherty’s potential Atletico Madrid debut on TV in Ireland

Matt Doherty joins Atletico Madrid.

Matt Doherty could make his Atletico Madrid debut this weekend and here’s how you can watch the match in Ireland.

In a fairly surprising turn of events on transfer deadline day, Tottenham Hotspur announced that they had mutually agreed with the Dubliner to end his contract, allowing him to make the move to Spain.

Matt Doherty.

Minutes laters, Atletico confirmed that Doherty had joined them for the rest of the season, with a temporary move from Spurs being impossible, due a Fifa rule that states that a club can only send out a maximum of eight players on loan per season.

In any case, the right-back will be lining out in red and white in the Spanish capital for the remainder of the season, as he becomes the first Irish player to represent Atletico.

Doherty could make his debut on Saturday at home to La Liga strugglers Getafe, and here’s everything you need to know about watching the match in Ireland.

❝I'm very excited. Once I had kind of notification that this was possible, it's extremely difficult for me to reject it❞. — Matt Doherty 🎙 pic.twitter.com/FHebJZTD4Z — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 1, 2023

When does Atletico Madrid v Getafe take place?

Atletico Madrid host Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday February 4th, with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm Irish time.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 in Ireland, with coverage beginning at 5.25pm.

Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

🔴⚪ #WelcomeDoherty 🕜⚠️ Atléticos, @mattdoherty20's presentation as a new Red & White player will take place at the Cívitas @Metropolitano this Wednesday! Follow 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 from 1:30 p.m. CET on our social media channels and website! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/paumJFEtyG — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 31, 2023

How are Atletico Madrid looking ahead of Matt Doherty’s potential debut?

By their own high standards, Atletico Madrid are performing a little below-par this season.

Having not finished outside the top three since 2011/12, Diego Simeone’s side currently sit fourth in La Liga, five points behind Real Sociedad in third.

They have also already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey and all European competition.

However, they have won their last two La Liga games, and with the likes of Jan Oblak in goal and Antoine Griezmann further up the field, Los Colchoneros have enough world-class talent to finish the season on an high.

Doherty will likely compete with Argentinian World Cup winner Nahuel Molina for a place at right-back.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: atletico madrid, Ireland, matt doherty