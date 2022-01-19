Matt Doherty assist sparks amazing Spurs comeback victory over Leicester

Matt Doherty makes Spurs impact.

Matt Doherty provided an assist as Tottenham Hotspur overturned a 2-1 deficit late in injury time to win 3-2 against Leicester City.

Deep into stoppage time, it looked like Leicester were set to take all three points before Doherty set up Steven Bergwijn to score in the sixth minute of added time.

Spurs pull off remarkable comeback v Leicester.

A minute later, the Dutchman scored again, prompting celebratory scenes among the away supporters.

Doherty came on as a 48th-minute substitute for Emerson Royal and went on to make arguably his most significant contribution since he signed for Spurs in the summer of 2020.

After getting in behind the Leicester defence, the Dubliner saw his shot blocked before Bergwijn fired home the rebound to seemingly rescue a point for Antonio Conte’s side.

However, they weren’t finished there as just a minute later, Bergwijn rounded Kasper Schmeichel before slotting home to seal the three points for the away side.

A substitution at the break. ➡️ Doherty

⬅️ Royal 🦊 1-1 ⚪️ (46’) pic.twitter.com/LuObBnORGC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2022

Much-needed boost for Matt Doherty.

Patson Daka gave Leicester the lead on 24 minutes before Harry Kane equalised towards the end of the first half.

With 14 minutes to play, James Maddison put the Foxes back in front and it looked like it would stay that way until the injury time drama.

Doherty has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from Tottenham fans this season, during his sporadic spells in the team.

The Republic of Ireland international has failed to hold down a regular spot under Conte or the Italian’s predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo.

The arrival of Royal back in August has limited Doherty’s opportunities but it’s possible that he might just have turned the head of Conte with his contribution on Wednesday night.

Matt Doherty’s future.

It has been reported recently that Conte would be willing to let Doherty leave but with the games set to come thick and fast throughout the spring, the full-back might just have a part to play.

Tottenham’s victory has lifted tbem up to fifth place in the Premier League table as the race for the top four hots up.

Their next game sees them travel to London rivals Chelsea for a Sunday afternoon kick-off later this week.

