Matt Doherty explains Antonio Conte’s simple message to his wing-backs

Matt Doherty explains Antonio Conte message.

Matt Doherty has revealed the simple message that Antonio Conte gives to his wing-backs, and it certainly worked a treat for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The North London outfit dismantled Newcastle United by a 5-1 scoreline, with Doherty contributing a goal and an assist from a less familiar left wing-back position.

With Sergio Reguilon out injured, Doherty was shifted over to the left flank, with Emerson Royal taking the Dubliner’s usual spot on the right, and it worked a charm, with both wing-backs getting on the scoresheet against the Magpies.

They've turned it around! 💥 Matt Doherty dives in at the back post to head Harry Kane's cross into the back of the net and put Tottenham 2-1 up! pic.twitter.com/SFV93JH6K5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2022

Matt Doherty gets goal and assist.

With the score at 1-1 just minutes into the second half, Doherty got his name on the scoresheet by getting a diving header on the end of a Harry Kane pass.

Minutes later, Son Heung-min put Spurs 3-1 up before Doherty made his second significant contribution by playing a one-two with Dejan Kulusevski before providing the pass to Royal to make it 4-1.

There was still time for substitute Steven Bergwijn to add further gloss to the scoreline and afterwards, Doherty credited his manager for allowing wing-backs such as himself and Royal to thrive.

🗣 "I didn't actually know that, it feels pretty good." 😅 Matt Doherty & Ben Davies react to Tottenham moving into the top 4 for the first time since September pic.twitter.com/cI59vc9DmR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2022

Matt Doherty on Antonio Conte.

“The way the manager wants the wing-backs to play, he wants us to defend at the back post and be at the back post at the other end,” the 30-year-old said of Conte in an interview with Sky Sports afterwards.

“We were fortunate enough that I was able to get a goal and set one up, and contribute to the win which is the most important thing.

The victory over Newcastle was Doherty’s sixth consecutive Premier League start and he has now scored two goals and provided four assists during this period.

The former Bohemians man is finally finding form under Conte, after initially struggling in a Spurs shirt under the management of Jose Mourinho and then Nuno Espirito Santo, who he had previously worked with at Wolverhampton Wanderers. From a Republic of Ireland perspective, long may it continue.

Next up for Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification is a visit to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Saturday evening, in a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, matt doherty, Republic of Ireland, tottenham hotspur