Ex-Ireland full-back outlines Antonio Conte’s role in Matt Doherty’s revival

Stephen Kelly on Matt Doherty.

Former Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Kelly has credited Antonio Conte’s system for Matt Doherty’s recent upturn in form.

Kelly who, like Doherty, was a right-back who represented Ireland and Tottenham Hotspur, feels that Conte has gotten the best out of the Dubliner since taking over as manager in November.

Doherty has had an extended run in the Spurs team of late and has rewarded Conte’s faith by provided four assists and goal since the turn of the year.

Speaking on the RTE Soccer Podcast, Kelly suggested that Doherty has found a manager whose system has helped him return to the form he showed for Wolverhampton Wanderers before his move to North London in 2020.

Matt Doherty and Antonio Conte.

“When you look at the way Spurs are playing, it’s very similar to the way Wolves played and Matt was at his best when he was in that Wolves team that basically attacked and broke with pace with their wing backs really getting high up the pitch and joining in,” the RTE pundit said.

“Conte loves that style of football. That’s his system. So I think what Matt had to do was at the start of the season, he looked off the pace a little bit.

“He didn’t look as fit as he was before and again, he’s not rapidly quick but he’s got the energy to go up and down the pitch and he just didn’t seem like he was capable of doing that.”

Matt Doherty’s “great rejuvenation.”

Kelly also feels that the summer signing of Cristian Romero is a factor in Doherty’s rejuvenation, saying that having a player like the Argentine “who can cover space and leads the role well, allows you to be higher up the pitch and allows Matt to do his job better.”

“I think for Matt it’s been a great rejuvenation and something that’s delightful for Irish fans,” the 39-times-capped Ireland international concludes.

Ireland fans can expect to get a glimpse of the in-form Doherty when Belgium visit the Aviva Stadium for a friendly this coming Saturday.

Everything you need to know about that game, including TV details can he found here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, matt doherty, Republic of Ireland, tottenham hotspur