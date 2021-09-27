Match of the Day cruelly mock Bruno Fernandes in closing video on Sunday

Match of the Day mock Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes was the subject of a cruel joke at the hands of Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night.

The Manchester United midfielder provided one of the major Premier League talking points over the weekend when he hit an injury time penalty over the bar in the club’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes features in NASA-related video.

It was an uncharacteristic miss from the Portuguese talisman who previously only failed once from the spot in 14 Premier League attempts since moving to Old Trafford in January 2020.

Naturally, social media had a field day with cruel jibes at Fernandes’ expense but it was a surprise to see the normally strait-laced Match of the Day 2 get involved on Sunday night.

As the BBC’s flagship highlights show drew to a close, host Jason Mohammad posed the question “has anyone seen Bruno Fernandes’ ball?” before cutting to a montage which featured NASA personnel keeping watch on the trajectory of the skied penalty.

Bruno Fernandes expresses regret.

While the intention probably wasn’t malicious, it was likely the last thing Fernandes wanted to watch before getting his head down on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old has already taken to social media to express his regret at the mishit and he has been backed up by teammates including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many felt that Ronaldo’s recent return to Old Trafford would bring an end to his compatriot’s penalty-taking responsibilities but events at Old Trafford just after 2pm on Sunday appeared to answer the question on everyone’s lips.

Fernandes or Ronaldo for penalties?

Man United suffered multiple penalty woes prior to Bruno’s arrival, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba all missing in the early part of the 2019/2020 season.

Fernandes’ only previous miss in the Premier League occurred in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in October 2020 but back then he didn’t have the considerable presence of Ronaldo lurking over his shoulder.

In fairness, with 28 missed penalties across Ronaldo’s career, Man United supporters might just be willing to give Fernandes another chance the next time a referee points to the spot in their favour.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Bruno Fernandes, match of the day, Penalty