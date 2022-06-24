Police issue statement on Mason Greenwood after court hearing

Mason Greenwood remains on bail.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that Mason Greenwood remains on bail after a court hearing was held on Thursday.

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United on January 30th, the same day he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. On February 1st, the 20-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Mason Greenwood statement.

A Greater Manchester Police statement issued on Friday says:

“Following a hearing yesterday (Thursday 23 June 2022), a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill on Sunday 30 January 2022 remains on bail.

“As the outcome of bail reviews does not impact the progression of investigations, Greater Manchester Police will not be providing any further updates in relation to this case until the suspect is charged or released facing no further action.”

Companies suspend relationships with Greenwood.

On the day of Greenwood’s arrest, he was accused of assault in a series of social media posts. As well as his suspension from Man United, sportswear giant Nike also suspended their relationship with the striker, while EA Sports removed him from the Fifa series of video games.

Back in April, a number of Man United supporters claimed that Greenwood’s image had returned to the club’s official website, before United clarified that they had never removed it.

“We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January,” the club explained.

“This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc. However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”

