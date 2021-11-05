Mason Greenwood asked not to be selected for England duty

Mason Greenwood rejects England call.

Mason Greenwood asked not to be selected for England during the first half of the season, according to national team boss Gareth Southgate.

The Manchester United forward’s absence from the England squad raised eyebrows once again on Thursday, with Southgate having to field questions on the decision, and not for the first time.

Back in September, Southgate put Greenwood’s absence down to the “heavy load” the youngster is faced with as he appears regularly for Manchester United but on Thursday, it was revealed that a decision was made before September’s matches to prolong the exile.

Gareth Southgate on Greenwood absence.

“We had a discussion before the camp in September and we came to an agreement,” Southgate said. “(FA technical director) John McDermott and myself went to Man United and had a good chat with Mason and his family.

“We agreed we would park this until next year, basically. We would leave the autumn games. If he establishes himself in Manchester United’s team, then he is going to be very close to an England squad or an England team, so he recognises that.

“He wants to play for England, he’s clear about that. We are not not picking Mason because we don’t think he’s good enough or we’re not happy with what he requested.

“We are totally understanding of that and we are happy to wait.”

Mason Greenwood enjoys strong start to season.

Greenwood certainly has established himself in the Man United team in the early part of the season, becoming an almost undroppable figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line-up.

The 20-year-old scored in each of the Red Devils’ opening three Premier League games and while he has found goals harder to come by lately, he did, opening the scoring in an eventual 4-2 defeat to Leicester City three weeks ago.

His ability to cut inside and find the net from range is likely to prove valuable to future England teams and Southgate should hope that Greenwood puts himself back into contention ahead of next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions are currently top of their World Cup qualifying group and face into matches with Albania and San Marino later this month.

