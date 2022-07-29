England goalkeeper Mary Earps details David de Gea texts

Mary Earps details David de Gea messages.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has been speaking about her friendship with David de Gea, ahead of the Euro 2022 Final against Germany.

With Earps and De Gea being first-choice at the Manchester United women’s and men’s teams respectively, it’s no surprise that they have struck up a bit of a relationship.

Mary Earps: “David de Gea is really supportive.”

“David’s just messaged me saying congratulations,” Earps revealed, after she starred in England’s 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden on Tuesday night.

“Me and David speak a little bit. We message back and forth about results and clean sheets and stuff. At Manchester United he’s really supportive of the women’s game; it’s always nice to have his backing.”

David de Gea watching on.

De Gea has been pictured in the stands at the Women’s Euros this summer, taking a seat alongside Man United captain Harry Maguire at England’s opening win over Austria at Old Trafford.

That match was the beginning of the Lionesses’ run to the final and saw the first of four clean sheets Earps has kept throughout the tournament, with De Gea’s Spanish compatriots being the only team to breach her net.

While the 29-year-old is keen to take advice from De Gea, he isn’t the only goalkeeper that she keeps a close eye on, as she explained to The Guardian.

“I watch as much televised football as I can,” said Earps. “I watch a lot of Premier League games but I also study goalkeepers from all over the world. It’s really important as a keeper that you develop your own style though because not everything works. You might see something on TV but it may not work for you; everyone’s built differently, we all have different strengths.”

Euro 2022 Final.

England will make their first-ever European Championship Final appearance at Wembley on Sunday, when they take on a formidable Germany side who are looking to be crowned continental champions for the ninth time.

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and BBC 1, with a kick-off time of 5pm.

