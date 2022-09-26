Martin O’Neill makes on-air dig at Matt Doherty after Scotland defeat

Martin O’Neill aims dig at Matt Doherty.

Martin O’Neill aimed a thinly-veiled jab towards Matt Doherty after Ireland’s defeat to Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday night.

The former Ireland manager and Doherty have never really seen eye-to-eye, with the Tottenham Hotspur man famously going on radio to air his views just after O’Neill’s sacking in 2018.

Matt Doherty’s radio appearance.

“Everyone thinks there wasn’t a game plan every time, that’s not entirely true,” the then-Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back told 2FM’s Game On programme.

“Sometimes there was, sometimes it was less clear. Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old-school. When you were away with Ireland, you didn’t really have that much coaching. It was more of five-a-side or 11-a-side game, and that would be it.”

Just catching up on Premier Sports coverage of last night. Matt Doherty discussion. Martin O’Neill (and Roy Keane) were fuming with Doherty’s interview criticising training after they left. Fair to say O’Neill was keen to get a word in here. pic.twitter.com/iF4TWqrlw9 — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) September 25, 2022

Martin O’Neill on Matt Doherty.

O’Neill clearly hasn’t forgotten Doherty’s comments and took the opportunity to fire back while working as a pundit with Premier Sports on Saturday.

After Alan Hutton put Doherty’s “leggy” performance down to not having played much for Spurs in recent times, O’Neill interjected with the words “that’s what matters when you can’t defend,” leading to some awkward chuckles from the rest of the panel.

Doherty was playing regularly for Wolves during O’Neill’s Ireland tenure but never really got a look-in with the international team.

In fact, only five of the Dubliner’s 30 Ireland caps came during the O’Neill era, before he established himself as more of a regular under Mick McCarthy and now Stephen Kenny.

Stephen Kenny critisism.

Kenny replaced Doherty with Seamus Coleman for the final 15 minutes of the 2-1 defeat to Scotland and the manager was also on the receiving end of O’Neill’s sharp tongue on the night.

“It’s very hard for a former manager to come in and criticise,” said the Derryman. “It was a really great performance against Scotland [in June].

“You might say that it was nearly about time. It’s a fairly lengthy time. Stephen [Kenny] has an idea of playing the game at this minute, but I think you have to think about results.

“You need to get results in the game. This is a results business. Ireland fans want to go and actually head off to be at the Euros and a World Cup.”

Ireland’s final game of the Nations League campaign takes place on Tuesday night, when they host Armenia at the Aviva Stadium. Details of how to watch the game can be found here.

