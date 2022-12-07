Martin O’Neill opens up on Declan Rice and Jack Grealish conversations ahead of England moves

Martin O’Neill opens up on Declan Rice and Jack Grealish conversations.

Martin O’Neill has said that it would have been wrong to cap Declan Rice and Jack Grealish in a competitive game for Ireland.

Both players are now part of an England squad that is on the hunt for World Cup glory in Qatar, but it all could have been different had O’Neill chosen to play them in a competitive senior game, when he was in charge of the Boys in Green.

That scenario would have locked the former Ireland underage pair into an international career with the country of their ancestry, rather than the one of their birth, but O’Neill feels that this wouldn’t have been the right thing to do.

Martin O’Neill: “Declan Rice wanted to play for England.”

“It’s as simple as this – Declan Rice wanted to play for England,” said on talkSPORT, of the midfielder who appeared for Ireland in three friendlies during 2018.

“Do you think that Declan Rice now at this minute going to play in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, do you think that he’s regretting making the decision?

“He’s born in England. It’s really as simple as this, you cannot coerce people, you cannot just bring them into an international game, I’m talking about a competitive game where the minute that he plays in a competitive match for the country that’s them announcing that they’re going to play for them.

“That was never going to be the case. You can’t deceive people into playing in these games. You cannot force people into doing that.

Jack Grealish.

“Jack Grealish was exactly the same. Jack Grealish was in my early stages of international management. I go to see Jack Grealish, I go to see his dad. “Jack Grealish was born in England and Jack Grealish did play some underage football for the Republic of Ireland, which he loved doing, but eventually when you have to make a decision, that decision was made by Jack Grealish and his father. His father is also English. “You might go back to heritage as well, but that’s what they wanted to do and I’m not going to disavow them of that. “I would never have done it. I couldn’t possibly do that because number one that would be wrong for a start and secondly it’s not as if they don’t know the rules. Can't get enough of it ⚽️🔥@JackGrealish x @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/DqyxFv4Kr6 — England (@England) December 6, 2022 Conversations with families. O’Neill went on to speak warmly of the conversations he had with both players and their families, as he looked to beat off competition from England. “I was in Jack Grealish and his dad’s company a number of times trying to convince at a stage where England might have been a distance away. “I was in the house with Declan Rice and his dad, and Declan Rice’s father and his mother are simply lovely people, but they made their minds up. “For all the nice talk you have, Declan Rice still wanted to play for England.” Regrets. That final point really should be the end of any debate over whether either player should now be wearing a green shirt or a white one. Still, the feeling of regret is unlikely to go away any time soon for Ireland fans, particularly if Rice and Grealish are holding the World Cup trophy aloft on December 18th.

