Martin Odegaard wants to win the Champions League.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has said that he is aiming to win the Champions League with the club, as well as the Premier League “within couple of years.”

The Norwegian joined The Gunners on a four-year deal earlier this summer, having spent the latter part of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard: That’s how it should be at this club.

Odegaard’s introduction to Arsenal coincides with a low point in the club’s recent history, with Mikel Arteta’s side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after finishing eighth in the table last season.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports, the 22-year-old outlined how he feels that he help take Arsenal not only back to the summit of English football but also help them become European champions for the first time in their history.

“To get the club up the table, to the top of the league and to fight for European football,” Odegaard said when asked about his ambitions with the North London club.

“For this season, obviously we want to get back to European football and then hopefully with time, win trophies, the Champions League and hopefully win the Premier League within a couple of years.

“That’s how it should be at this club, that’s the standard.”

🗣"We want to get back to European football and then hopefully with time win trophies and win the Champions League and win the league within a couple of years." Martin Odegaard outlines his aims and ambitions at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/p0kGpgYKCG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 10, 2021

Champions League football a distant memory for Arsenal.

Arsenal have been in steady decline since they last won the Premier League, when they went unbeaten for the whole of the 2003/04 season.

They came close to winning their first Champions League title in 2006 but lost in the final to Barcelona in Paris.

This season is the first time in 26 years that they haven’t competed in Europe and 2016/17 was the last time that the club competed in the Champions League.

Arsenal rooted to the bottom of the table.

Arsenal are yet to score a goal in this Premier League campaign and are currently bottom of the table with no points from their opening three games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are and Norwich City are the only other clubs yet to get off the mark this season and the latter will visit the Emirates Stadium tomorrow for a bottom-of-the-table clash with Odegaard and his clubmates.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Champions League, martin odegaard