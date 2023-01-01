Martin Dubravka recall limits Man United’s goalkeeping options

Newcastle recall Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle United have decided to recall Martin Dubravka from his loan at Manchester United, it has been announced.

The Slovakian stopper moved to Old Trafford in September, for what was expected to be a season-long loan with Erik ten Hag’s side.

However, after appearing just twice in the League Cup for Man United, the 33-year-old has been brought back to the North East.

Newcastle statement on Dubravka recall.

“Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan spell with Manchester United,” said Newcastle in a statement.

“The Slovakia international goalkeeper joined the Red Devils on a temporary basis in September and made two appearances under Erik ten Hag.

“Dubravka, who joined the Magpies from Czech side Sparta Prague, initially on loan, in January 2018 has made 130 competitive appearances during his time on Tyneside, recording 37 clean sheets in the English top-flight. “He won the club’s 2019/20 Player of the Year award as well as the 2018 North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, and recorded eight shut-outs last term. “And he will now provide further competition for Nick Pope, who kept his ninth league clean sheet of the season – the most in the Premier League – in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds.” 🧤 Martin Dúbravka has returned to #NUFC after being recalled from his loan spell with Manchester United. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 1, 2023 Man United options. Dubravka was brought to Man United to provide cover for first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea. Aside from Dubravka’s two League Cup outings, De Gea has played every minute in hte Premier League and Europa League this season. Should the Spaniard succumb to injuy though, Ten Hag will only have veteran back-up Tom Heaton to call upon, or the inexperienced Nathan Bishop.

Read More About: Manchester United, martin dubravka, newcastle nited, Premier League