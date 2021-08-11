Marouane Fellaini is in outstanding goalscoring form for his current club

Marouane Fellaini is doing well for himself.

Marouane Fellaini – now there’s a name you probably haven’t heard in a while.

The former Manchester United midfielder left the club in January 2019, having spent five-and-a-half seasons at the club and now plays his football for Shandong Thaishan in the Chinese Super League.

Marouane Fellaini’s time at Man United.

Despite a mixed time at Man United, Fellaini did pick up some trophies (three in all) and scored some big goals along the way.

He played every minute of United’s 2016 FA Cup Final success, having scored a goal in the semi-final to get them there, and a year later he played the full 90 as the club beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League Final.

Despite these sporadic moments of glory, the Belgian always had a hard time winning everyone over and he was out the door just a month into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as caretaker manager.

Marouane Fellaini is in tremendous form.

It’s Fellaini who is having the last laugh though as he is currently in tremendous form for Shandong, topping the goalscoring charts in the Chinese Super League with nine goals after 14 games.

He has scored five goals in his past five matches, leading his club to the top of the table as they seek their first league title since 2010.

Fellaini has already picked up silverware in China, helping Shandong to the 2020 Chinese FA Cup so, yeah, it’s fair to say that he’s having a good time over there.

Chinese Super League in decline.

After the Chinese Super League boom of the 2010s, which attracted players of the calibre of Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka, Fellaini is one of few foreign players plying their trade in the country these days.

A salary cap was introduced ahead of the current campaign, meaning the financial attraction for veteran players looking for a final payday has somewhat diminished.

However, the likes of ex-Tottenham man Mousa Dembélé and Chelsea’s Premier League-winning midfielder Oscar are still over there making a living.

At 33-years-old, Fellaini is unlikely to have many years left in the game, so not many people would begrudge picking up a decent wage while banging in some goals and winning some trophies.

