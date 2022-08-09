The past allegations that are turning Man United fans against Marko Arnautovic transfer

Marko Arnautovic linked with Man United.

When news emerged over the weekend that Manchester United were pursuing a move for Marko Arnautovic, it didn’t take long for fans to rally against the transfer.

At 33 years of age, the Austrian international hardly seems the profile of player that is needed to turn around United’s fortunes, but his on-pitch abilities are the least of the worries for many supporters.

Allegations against Marko Arnautovic.

The former Stoke City and West Ham United man has never been far from controversy throughout his career, and this has led to a number of prominent journalists and online supporters coming out against any potential transfer.

Arnautovic began his professional career with Dutch club FC Twente, where he was coached by new United boss Erik ten Hag and managed by current Red Devils assistant Steve McClaren.

It was during this time that Willem II player Ibrahim Kargbo accused Arnautovic of on-pitch racism in a post-match interview.

We can ask serious questions of the manager, the assistant manager and the club on the back of this. As if supporting United wasn’t embarrassing enough. What a way to turn a bad start to a disaster. Why are they trying to sign a prolific racist? https://t.co/I1YPK4FiGc — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) August 8, 2022

“Disrespectful and disruptive.”

The striker later moved on loan to Inter Milan, where he played three times in Serie A under former United boss Jose Mourinho, during the Italian side’s treble-winning season of 2009/10.

Mourinho later opted not to make the move permanent, saying that Arnautovic “is a fantastic person but has the attitude of a child.”

Spells at Werder Bremen, Stoke and West Ham would follow, and it was during his time at the London Stadium that further unsavoury accusations were made by then-West Ham women’s player Claire Rafferty.

“In and around the training ground he’d always be quite disruptive of our training sessions when he’d walk over,” Rafferty told talkSPORT in 2019.

“We train in the same place [as the men’s team], but obviously on separate pitches, separated by one of the stadiums. On multiple occasions he was just quite disruptive and disrespectful of our training sessions. He’d be walking back from finishing his training and would shout over the wall and just be disrespectful.

“Bearing in mind we were doing tactical work, it’s a total disregard for what we’re doing; there’s no way in hell any of us would do that during one of their training sessions. I think that’s just him, he’s clearly quite a boisterous character and is quite outspoken.”

Euro 2020 suspension.

Arnautovic later played in China before moving back to Serie A with Bologna in the summer of 2021, just weeks after he was involved in another controversial incident while playing for Austria at Euro 2020.

After scoring in Austria’s opening group game against North Macedonia, the half-Serbian reportedly used racist slurs against North Macedonia’s Ezgjan Alioski, with Austria captain David Alaba seen to place his hand over his teammate’s mouth in an apparent attempt at blocking what he was saying.

Arnautovic received a one-game suspension for the incident and apologised on Instagram by posting the words: “There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologise, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania.

“I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist. I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that.”

Man United pursuit.

Bologna have insisted that Arnautovic is not for sale and this may come as a relief for many United supporters, for the reasons outlined above.

While back-up in the striking department is badly needed at Old Trafford, the incidents don’t exactly point towards a person who will improve the character of a much-criticised Man United dressing room.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Marko Arnautovic