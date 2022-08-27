Mark Travers concedes Premier League record tally as Liverpool run riot

Mark Travers concedes nine vs Liverpool.

Mark Travers conceded a Premier League record-equalling nine goals, as Liverpool ran riot against Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds ran out 9-0 winners and while Travers will feel despondent at the scoreline, it’s fair to say that the Ireland goalkeeper’s teammates didn’t help his cause.

Liverpool run riot.

Bournemouth were cut open time and time again, with Luis Diaz’s opener arriving as early as the third minute.

Harvey Elliott doubled Liverpool’s lead just three minutes later before Trent Alexander-Arnold added a third just before the half-hour mark.

It was 4-0 just three minutes later, after Roberto Firmino joined in the fun, and there was still time for a Virgil van Dijk header to make it 5-0 before the break.

Second half.

If Scott Parker told his Bournemouth players to “go out and win the second half,” that plan would have been ripped up by the time Cherries defender Chris Mepham put the ball past Travers for an own goal, just a minute into the second period.

There was some respite until Firmino added a seventh just after the hour, before Fabio Carvalho made it eight on 80 minutes.

Luis Diaz’s strike made it 9-0 on 85 minutes and led to the home fans chanting “we want ten,” as away supporters looked on nervously.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out of time before the could reach double figures, but the 9-0 scoreline equalled the Premier League record winning margin held by Manchester United and Leicester City.

United beat Ipswich by that scoreline in March 1995, before hitting Southampton with the same tally in February 2021.

In between, Leicester also beat the Saint 9-0 in October 2019, a standalone record for an away side in the Premier League.

Tough day for Mark Travers.

It was certainly a bad day at the office for Travers, and Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be keeping a close eye on how the Kildare man reacts.

Travers had already impressed in the early stages of the Premier League season and is so far seeing off competition for the number one jersey from new signing Neto.

Earlier on Saturday, Travers’ fellow Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was on the receiving end of a much kinder 1-0 scoreline, as Southampton lost at home to Man United.

The Dubliner pulled off a strong save in the first half and impressed overall against Erik ten Hag’s men.

