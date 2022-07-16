Mark Travers explains origin of “El Pulpo” nickname

Mark Travers explains “El Pulpo” nickname.

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers has explained why he is now known as “El Pulpo” by Bournemouth teammates and supporters of the newly-promoted club.

Followers of the official Bournemouth social media accounts may have spotted the Kildare man being referred to by the nickname, and any Spanish speakers will be able to tell them that it’s completely complimentary.

Mark Travers.

“Pulpo” is the Spanish word for ‘octopus’ and Travers explained earlier their this year that the name was bestowed upon him by Colombian teammate Jefferson Lerma, who has been impressed with the seemingly multi-limbed shot-stopper.

Lerma commented ‘El Pulpo’ underneath a picture of Travers on the Bournemouth Instagram account and it seems that the name has caught on.

“Just before, he showed me on his phone, on Google Translate actually!” Travers explained to the Bournemouth Daily Echo back in April.

“He was trying to get the translation, which was funny. But it was good fun by Jeff.”

Ireland’s goalkeeping options.

It’s no surprise that Travers has been impressing his teammates after his heroics last season helped the Cherries back to the top flight after a two-year absence.

The goalkeeper missed only one of the club’s 46 EFL Championship matches, and kept 20 clean sheets as Scott Parker’s men finished second behind Fulham.

Bournemouth’s promotion means that all three of Stephen Kenny’s first-choice goalkeepers will likely be plying their trade in the Premier League this season.

Travers is expected to be first-choice for the Cherries, while Gavin Bazunu will hope to slot straight into Southampton’s starting line-up, following his move from Manchester City.

Caoimhin Kelleher, meanwhile, is still mulling over his future, as he remains’ second-choice behind Alisson Becker at Liverpool.

The Corkman has indicated that he could consider a move away from Anfield in order to secure regular first-team football.

Whatever happens there, Kenny will feel blessed to have three stoppers held in such high regard across the water.

If “The Octopus” can replicate his form from las season, who knows, he could even challenge Bazunu and Kelleher for that coveted Ireland number one jersey.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, mark travers