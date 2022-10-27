Bournemouth boss has “full faith” in Mark Travers as Neto’s long-term absence confirmed

Mark Travers set for Bournemouth return.

Mark Travers is set for a return to the Bournemouth starting XI, after Cherries caretaker boss Gary O’Neil revealed the extent of Neto’s injury.

Travers came on for his Brazilian club-mate at half-time in Bournemouth’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Monday, ending a two-month exile for the Kildare native.

Mark Travers exile.

After keeping a clean sheet in the Premier League opener against Aston Villa, Travers went on to concede 16 goals over the next three games, a run which included a record-equalling 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Ireland goalkeeper then watched on from the bench as summer signing Neto conceded just seven goals in Bournemouth’s subsequent seven games, before injury forced him off at half-time in the London Stadium.

O’Neil has now confirmed that Travers will be back in the side on Saturday for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur, a team who are currently the third-highest scorers in the league with 23 goals.

"Neto will be out, he has an issue with his hamstring. We're not sure how long, but it won't be short term." Gary O'Neil has provided an update on Neto 🗣 pic.twitter.com/MELfBURZfi — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 27, 2022

Bournemouth boss: “I have full faith in Mark Travers.”

“Unfortunately Neto will be out,” O’Neil said at his pre-match press conference. “It won’t be short term and it’ll be fairly long term, it won’t be a week or two.

“Neto brought a calmness and helped us steady the ship when we had some tough results, but as I said then, I’m delighted to have them both and I have full faith in Mark Travers.”

With just three rounds of games left until the World Cup break, it’s likely that Travers will keep his place for the visit to Leeds United on November 5th, as well as the home match against Everton on November 12th.

The period should also allow Ireland manager Stephen Kenny to check in on the form of his goalkeeper, ahead of the friendlies against Norway on November 17th and Malta on November 20th.

Ireland goalkeepers.

Gavin Bazunu was back between the sticks during the last international window, after an injury allowed Caiomhin Kelleher to take his place for the four matches in June.

However, with nothing at stake in terms of results next month, Travers may fancy his chances of adding to the three senior caps he has already picked up.

