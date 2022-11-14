Mark Sykes called up to Ireland squad as forward duo withdraw

Mark Sykes called into Ireland squad.

Stephen Kenny has called Bristol City winger Mark Sykes into his squad for Ireland‘s upcoming friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Sykes receives the call after both Will Keane and Scott Hogan were forced to withdraw through injury. The call-up is the second for the 25-year-old, after he was selected in the squad for the friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania back in March.

Mark Sykes.

The Belfast native has played underage football with Northern Ireland but told the IFA in 2020 that he no longer wanted to be selected for them, opting instead to play for the Republic.

Sykes signed for Bristol City from Oxford United during the summer of this year, and has gone on to play 17 times in the EFL Championship for the Robins.

He began his club career with Belfast outfit Glenavon, who play in the NIFL Premiership.

Squad Update | Mark Sykes called up The @BristolCity winger comes into the squad for the Norway & Malta international friendlies Will Keane & Scott Hogan withdraw from the squad through injury #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/Sk7g5kpuHf — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2022

Ireland friendlies.

Sykes joins up with an Ireland squad that already includes three uncapped players in Liam Scales, Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson.

Ireland host Norway at the Aviva Stadium this coming Thursday, before travelling out to Malta for another friendly on Sunday.

SQUAD ANNOUNCED | Norway & Malta @OfficialBHAFC striker Evan Ferguson receives his first senior call-up as well as Will Smallbone 👏 Five players return to the squad including @dundeeunitedfc midfielder Jamie McGrath ⤵️ 17/11 | 🇮🇪🆚🇳🇴

20/11 | 🇲🇹🆚🇮🇪 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 10, 2022

The full updated squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

