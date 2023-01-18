Viral Mark Hudson video highlights unseen side of managers being sacked  

Mark Hudson video goes viral.

A video of Mark Hudson, which highlights the harsh reality of what happens when a football manager being sacked, has gone viral.

Hudson lost his job as Cardiff City manager last week, after a winless run that stretched to nine matches in all competitions.

Mark Hudson sacked by Cardiff.

The former Bluebirds captain only took over from Steve Morison back in September, after being promoted from his role as assistant manager.

Hudson was only in charge for 18 matches and since his sacking, his wife Marie-Louise has shared a clip on Instagram which shows the contrast between her husband telling their children that he had been appointed assistant manager, and the moment that he told them that he had been sacked.

In the first part of the clip, the couple’s two sons can barely contain their excitement upon learning that their dad was given the job, with one of the boys seen giving Hudson a hug.

Viral video.

“You waited so long,” the youngster tells him. “I knew you’d get it. You’re a legend.”

In the next part of the video, Hudson is seen telling the boys that he is no longer the Cardiff manager.

“We’ll go for dinner tonight, we’ll all pack up tomorrow and we’ll all go home together,” he tells the pair before they embrace him. “Don’t worry, that’s football,” adds the 40-year-old.

Instagram post.

“I’ve debated over whether to post this video or not, it’s personal, it’s raw, it’s a high and a gutting low,” begins Marie-Louise’s caption on Instagram.

“It’s very easy to just post the highs, the perfect parts of your life on social media, but that’s not real life. It’s also a side to football (unless you are in the football world) you won’t ever see.

“Mark’s chapter at Cardiff has ended and we are gutted. This video shows the time Mark got offered a position at Cardiff and what an opportunity that was.

“A chance to go back to the place we call home (and will always call home) and place where we hold so many precious memories, a place that we have friends that are family, the city our boys were born in, the place that gave us peace after tragedy.

“Some may ask why I have recorded the last video but I wanted to record it for the boys, for Mark, to show them when they are older and also to show how much this opportunity meant to us as a family.

“Football can test you to your limits, test your relationship, take you away from your family but as always we will do this journey together. We will always be Mark’s number one supporters and we are so proud of everything he accomplished so far.

“As Mark said ‘That’s football’. It’s a rollercoaster and one that we will ride for years to come. Thank you to everyone that has supported us.”

Harsh reality of sacking managers.

In a world in which supporters and pundits regularly call for managers to be sacked, and bookies offer markets on who the next person will be to lose their job, the video sends an important message about the reality of the situation.

For every manager that leaves a club, there is a family who will have to be told about the situation. Thankfully for Hudson, he seems to have a good one around him.

