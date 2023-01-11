Wayne Rooney responds as Marcus Rashford matches his impressive goal feat

Wayne Rooney responds to Marcus Rashford.

Wayne Rooney has sent some encouraging words to Marcus Rashford, after the Manchester United forward matched his former teammate’s impressive goal feat on Tuesday night.

Rashford came off the bench to score two goals in a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, to ensure that he has now scored in eight consecutive home games for Man United.

Marcus Rashford matches Wayne Rooney.

This feat was last achieved by a United player when Rooney did it between January and March of the 2009/10 season, a campaign in which the former England captain scored 34 goals in all competitions for his club.

After Tuesday night’s game, Rashford shared a picture of himself and Rooney to mark their shared achievement, with the latter responding to the post with the words: “Class @MarcusRashford. Let’s keep it going.”

Class @MarcusRashford. Let’s keep it going….👏👏👏 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 10, 2023

Marcus Rashford improvement.

Rashford’s improvement this season is plain to see after widespread concerns over his form and demeanour throughout United’s dismal 21/22 season.

In fact, Rooney was one of those to publicly encourage the England man at the time, by telling a newspaper back in March that he hopes that Rashford “f***ing gets his head out of his a*** and goes and breaks that record,” in reference to Rooney’s own Man United all-time scoring record of 253 goals.

At the time of writing, Rashford is only on 108 goals for the Red Devils, but at the age of 25 there’s plenty of time for him to match Rooney on that front, if he sticks around Old Trafford during his prime years.

Goal streak.

With 15 goals in all competitions already this season, Rashford is well on course to match his own personal tally of 22 goals in a season, which he achieved back in 2019/20.

The forward’s run of scoring in eight consecutive Old Trafford matches began on October 27th in a 3-0 Europa League victory over FC Sheriff.

He has since gone on to score in home league matches against West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, as well as in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa, Burnley and Charlton, and in the FA Cup against Everton.

Only Dennis Viollet, a famed member of United’s ‘Busby Babes’ side and Munich Air Crash survivor, has managed to find the net in nine home matches in a row for the club.

Rashford will have a chance to match that record when United host neighbours Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

