Viral video of Marcus Rashford outside Old Trafford sums up everything wrong with modern football fandom

Marcus Rashford video shared widely.

On Wednesday afternoon, a video was shared widely which appears to show Marcus Rashford clashing with Manchester United fans outside Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The club had just been eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid and Rashford was among the most-criticised players, even though he only played for just over 20 minutes.

Marcus Rashford reacts to fans.

While it’s hard to argue with the view that Rashford’s performance was way below the standard expected of him, was it really necessary for so-called supporters to hang around outside Old Trafford afterwards just to abuse him?

We’re not going to share the video here, you’ll find it with a quick Twitter search, but essentially it shows Rashford walking out of the ground as abuse is directed his way from a number of supporters.

As Rashford turns to approach the culprits, they suddenly go very quiet, before the forward shouts something back and appears to aim a finger at them, which he has since claimed was his forefinger and not his middle finger, as many suggested.

Of course, their courage returns as soon as Rashford walks away, with one distinctively Irish voice doing the Emerald Isle proud.

Modern football fans.

While the clip will continue to be shared far and wide and Rashford will be heavily criticised, shouldn’t the behaviour of the supporters be called out first?

We’ll see plenty of commenters stating how Rashford lets himself and the club down, but who is the clip really more embarrassing for?

The footballer who reacts to abuse being spouted at him, or those who probably missed the last bus home just so they could spit their venom at a 24-year-old?

Man United tensions.

Man United went out of the Champions League with a whimper and, while disappointing for match-going fans as well as those watching on TV, it’s hard to see why it warrants such vitriol.

The supporters in the video don’t even sound that angry – they’re going through the motions just like the Man United players on the pitch.

Press record on your phone, taunt players until they react, and then lap up your 15 minutes of social media fame.

Football stirs the emotions like no other sport and Man United is a monster of a club where every mistake will be analysed and scrutinised to within an inch of its life.

Sometimes though, there’s a lot to be said to for just going home and being disappointed.

Is it any wonder that Rashford reportedly wants out of the club?

