Marcus Rashford issues statement after viral video shows clash with supporters

Marcus Rashford hits back.

Marcus Rashford has issued a statement after a clip which showed him clashing with Manchester United supporters went viral on Wednesday.

The video shows Rashford leaving Old Trafford on Tuesday night after the club’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, before having abuse directed at him by a number of waiting supporters.

The forward is then seen walking towards them and responding, and he has since moved to quash any suggestion that he raised his middle finger towards them.

Statement.

‘A video can paint a thousand words and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media,’ Rashford begins, in a post on Twitter.

‘Guys, for weeks I’ve been heckled, threatened, questioned and last night my emotion got the better of me. I’m a human being.

‘Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day, it wears you down…. I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football.

‘People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready. Of course, I should have walked straight past and ignored it, that’s what we’re supposed to do, right?’

There are 2 sides to every story. pic.twitter.com/Xl2PRyaX2c — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 16, 2022

The 24-year-old goes on to clarify that it was actually his forefinger that he raised and not his middle one, like many have suggested, and that what he said to one fan was: “come over here and say that to my face.”

‘I’m not entitled. This isn’t ego. I’m disappointed. And in that moment it was silly but I was being human.’

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, marcus rashford