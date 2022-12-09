PSG President “not hiding” interest in Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain President speaks out on Marcus Rashford.

PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi has been speaking openly about the possibility of signing Marcus Rashford on a a free transfer next summer.

Rashford’s contract at Manchester United runs out at the end of June and he has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Al-Khelaifi has opened up on previous contact that his club has had with Rashford, while making no secret of his desire to take the England forward to the French capital.

Marcus Rashford to PSG.

“He’s another player that is really amazing,” said the Qatar native. “And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

“We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?

“Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.”

Return to form.

Rashford has returned to form for club and country this season, after injuries and poor performances marred his 2020/21 campaign.

The 25-year-old has already scored eight goals for United this season, prior to the World Cup break, and he has gone on to find the net three times for England at the tournament in Qatar.

To lose the Mancunian would be seen as a blow for United supporters, particularly as he is a boyhood fan of the club and has a strong connection with the fanbase.

🔴 When Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United winner in Paris… @ManUtd | #UCL pic.twitter.com/lRkRIEMSK6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Record v PSG.

PSG’s interest in Rashford is no surprise, given the player’s record in four Champions League meetings against the club.

In March 2019, he scored an injury-time penalty at the Parc des Princes to seal an away goals victory in the round-of-16, arguably United’s most celebrated moment of the past five years.

He scored another late winner at the same venue during the 2020/21 group stage, before scoring United’s only goal in a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford in that season’s return game.

