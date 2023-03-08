Marcus Rashford slams “nonsense” question suggesting that Man United gave up against Liverpool

Marcus Rashford slams “nonsense” question.

Marcus Rashford has branded talk that Manchester United players “gave up” in their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool as “nonsense”.

Six second half goals ensured a club record-equalling defeat for the Red Devils, and the manner of the collapse has led to much introspection for the previously in-form side.

Appearing alongside his manager Erik ten Hag at a Europa League press conference ahead of their meeting with Real Betis on Thursday, Rashford left no doubt as to his feelings when asked if he and his teammates packed it in on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford: “That’s nonsense.”

“We didn’t give up,” said the 25-year-old. “That’s nonsense. We were unorganised, yeah. Communication was bad, yeah. That’s why we conceded the goals.

“I believe that everyone was trying to get back into the game that much. We’d come away from the team’s principles in and out of possession.

“I mentioned it after the game, it felt like the forward unit wasn’t connected to the midfield, and the same with the midfield and the defence.

“We were trying to get a grip of the game when it was 2-0, when it was 3-0. We were talking but I don’t think we were really in agreement of what to do.

🗣 "We didn't give up. That's nonsense." Marcus Rashford puts the Liverpool loss down to coming away from the teams principles in and out of possession pic.twitter.com/pGL0r3vZNk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 8, 2023

Moving on.

A few days on from that humbling afternoon, Rashford is determined for the Carabao Cup winners to get back to the kind of form that saw them lose just one game in 21 ahead of their visit to Anfield.

“Listen, it’s happened,” he said. “The only thing we can do is learn from it and move on. I’m grateful that we have another game so quickly because we have an opportunity to take a step forward from the last game and put it behind us.”

Man United v Real Betis.

With 25 goals to his name already this season, Rashford will be one of the players that teammates will turn to to help lift the club after one of their worst days in recent memory.

The Europa League round-of-16 first-leg between Man United and Real Betis will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, and will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two.

