Marcus Rashford marks Man United return with brace in behind closed doors match

Marcus Rashford scores on return.

Marcus Rashford scored two goals on his return to the Manchester United side in a behind closed doors win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United correspondent for The Athletic, has said that Rashford scored a brace as the Red Devils beat the EFL Championship side 3-0.

News of Rashford’s performance is sure to delight Man United fans, who haven’t seen the forward in a red jersey since May’s Europa League Final defeat to Villarreal.

Marcus Rashford returns from injury.

The England striker had surgery on his shoulder after competing for his country at Euro 2020 and confirmed last week that he was set to rejoin contact training at Man United.

When Rashford makes his return to the side, he might find that competition for places in the Old Trafford forward line is a little fiercer than what he is used to.

Told Marcus Rashford scored twice in a closed-doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers today. 3-0 win for #MUFC but more importantly Rashford returning to some match action after three months out. Good timing for a tough run ahead. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 6, 2021

Marcus Rashford faces added competition.

Man United added Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad over the summer and while the former has yet to set the world alight in Manchester, Ronaldo has contributed five goals in six appearances since his much-heralded return to the club where he made his name.

On top of that, Mason Greenwood started the season in flying form, scoring in each of United’s opening three Premier League games, before Anthony Martial opened his account for the season against Everton last Saturday.

The presence of Edinson Cavani as a likely stand-in for Ronaldo could mean that Rashford will mainly be deployed on the left wing this season.

Solskjaer awaits Rashford return.

Rashford has scored 43 goals in all competitions for his club over the last two seasons and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that his goalscoring form continues upon his return to competitive action.

Man United have hit a lull in form in recent weeks and will need Rashford to hit the ground running if he is called upon for the trip to Leicester City at the end of the international break.

Those two goals against Blackburn, while welcome, are a far cry from what will be required once the 23-year-old is faced with the white-hot atmosphere of Premier League and Champions League action.

Man United’s home match against Liverpool on October 24th could be the first opportunity that Rashford will have to play in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

