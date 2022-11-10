Marcus Rashford on how doing an Old Trafford jigsaw helped regain his form

Marcus Rashford on switching off with a jigsaw.

Marcus Rashford has revealed that doing a 1,000-piece jigsaw of Old Trafford has helped him to switch off from football.

The Manchester United forward has returned to form this season, after a 2021/22 campaign in which he and the majority of the Red Devils squad woefully underperformed.

Recently turned 25, Rashford has noticeably got a smile back on his face this season, and he has opened up to the Man United media team as to why he thinks that is.

Marcus Rashford on return to form.

“It was time away from everything,” he explains. “I think physically I needed a rest, and I’ve probably needed a rest for a while, but mentally, just to have two weeks or whatever it was to just switch off.

“It’s something that I probably don’t do enough because we’re obviously really busy and there’s always something to look forward to, and something to work towards.

“I didn’t know I needed it. But when I’ve had it, when I’ve come back, and even towards the back end of the holidays, I just felt in a different headspace, to be honest.”

Lockdown gift.

Asked what he likes to do to get back into that frame of mind, Rashford revealed that completing a 1000-piece puzzle of United’s home ground played a part in helping him unwind.

“I just relax, me,” he says “I probably watch films, play a little bit of PlayStation. I like board games and 1000-piece jigsaws and stuff like that.

“The last one I did was at my mum’s. It was actually Old Trafford. A gift. I got it in lockdown.”

England recall.

Whatever Rashford is doing seems to be working, with his form playing a crucial part in United’s improvement this season.

He recently celebrated reaching the 100-goal milestone for his boyhood club and has scored seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

England manager Gareth Southgate appears to have taken notice, as according to multiple reports, Rashford has been included in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20th.

