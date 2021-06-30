Marcus Rashford blames Twitter hack after deleting Jadon Sancho tweet

Has Marcus Rashford said too much?

Marcus Rashford has said that he was the victim of a “little hack” hours after posting and deleting a transfer update regarding England team mate Jadon Sancho.

Rashford is one of the more open footballers on Twitter and is never shy about engaging with followers. This was no different on Tuesday night, when the whole of England was riding a wave of giddiness after the 2-0 Euro 2020 win over Germany.

Rashford gave a simple answer.

This is the likely cause of a little slip of the thumb from the Manchester United star when he was hit with a wave of the usual “Announce Sancho” calls from the club’s army of online supporters.

One follower was met with the simple response of ‘Yes x’ but this was swiftly deleted by the England man, who has spent the last few weeks in the company of Jadon Sancho at the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 camp.

In the know?

It was even picked up by Twitter’s go-to transfer source Fabrizio Romano, who appeared to back up Rashford’s claim, saying that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will be in direct contact in the next hours in order to complete also final details of the agreement/payment structure.’

Jadon Sancho deal loading… agent @MarcusRashford knows. #MUFC Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will be in direct contact in the next hours in order to complete also final details of the agreement/payment structure [around €90m]. 🔴 #Sancho https://t.co/qqxjOzTez1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021

Rashford was back online this morning to say ‘a little hack and I’m back,’ indicating that he wasn’t the one responsible for the Sancho tweet.

A little hack and I’m back. Morning all ♥️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 30, 2021

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to link up at Old Trafford.

Whatever the case, it does appear that the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United saga will finally reach its conclusion in the coming days. The winger was the subject of intense speculation over a move to Old Trafford last summer but after many false dawns, the clubs appear to have finally agreed a deal.

You’d forgive United fans for remaining sceptical though, until they actually see the 21-year-old being photographed holding a red shirt. Keep up to date with all the transfer news, via our rolling blog here.

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, jadon sancho, Manchester United, marcus rashford