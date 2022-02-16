Marcus Rashford hits back at latest Cristiano Ronaldo rift report

Marcus Rashford denies Cristiano Ronaldo report.

Marcus Rashford has hit back at a report that suggested he and Harry Maguire are “irritated” by Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour at Manchester United.

On Wednesday afternoon, German football journalist Christian Falk posted a tweet which suggested that English players in the Old Trafford dressing room, such as Maguire and Rashford, have been put out by Ronaldo’s attempts to lead the team.

Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. https://t.co/gVwQuYMwx4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 16, 2022

Marcus Rashford hits back.

‘The English players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford & co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. There is a risk of a split in the team,’ were the words Falk shared with his 300k+ followers, and the post gained plenty of traction as the day wore on.

Then, just after 5pm, Rashford took to his own Twitter account to reshare Falk’s post, along with the words: ‘Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides.’

The England striker’s retort should be enough to pour cold water on Falk’s suggestion and it will be welcomed by United supporters who are sick of hearing about divisions in the club’s dressing room.

Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It has previously been reported that club captain Maguire has been “more subdued” since Ronaldo’s much-heralded return to the club where he made his name as a young player in the mid-2000s.

Meanwhile, first team coach Chris Armas has reportedly been referred to as ‘Ted Lasso’ by the players, after the coach in the Apple TV comedy of the same name.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville picked up on the amount of stories coming out of Old Trafford recently by telling the players that he knows who is behind the leaks.

Neville warns the Man United leaker.

“What they don’t realise, unfortunately, is that when they do go and speak to the media, those media people come and speak to us, so we find out about it. So we know who’s briefing and the reality is we don’t like it.” the former Man United defender said on his Sky Sports podcast.

While things have been grim at the club for much of the season, the mood was lifted slightly on Tuesday night as United secured a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion which lifted them up to fourth in the table.

