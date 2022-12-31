Marcus Rashford explains reason for punishment by Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford explains Erik ten Hag punishment.

Marcus Rashford has explained the reason behind Erik ten Hag’s decision to start him on the bench on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to the 1-0 win over Wolves, Ten Hag stated that Rashford had been dropped for “internal disciplinary” reasons, although the England striker did score the winner after coming on at half-time.

Marcus Rashford: “I slept in.”

Speaking to BT Sport afterwards, Rashford stated that he had been punished for being late for a meeting, but had no arguments about Ten Hag’s decision.

“I was a little bit late,” the 25-year-old said. “I slept in, I overslept. It’s the team rules. It’s a mistake that can happen. Disappointed not to play but I understand.”

Rashford’s goal was his 11th in all competitions for United this season and his third since the resumption of domestic football after the World Cup break.

"I overslept and I was late for a meeting" 😅 Marcus Rashford reveals the reason he was benched by his manager Erik Ten Hag…💬 🎙️ @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/jD3aSFG6Nx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 31, 2022

Marcus Rashford form.

At the World Cup itself, Rashford scored three goals in five appearances, including a brace against Wales in his only start in Qatar. The tally brought his total up to 15 in his 51 caps for his country.

Many saw Ten Hag’s decision to drop Rashford as a brave move, as United look to close in on a top four place and Champions League qualification for this season.

The club have now secured five consecutive wins for the first time since April 2o21, and sit fourth in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

This isn’t the first time that Ten Hag has stamped his authority on the Man United squad this season, with Alejandro Garnacho and the now-departed Cristiano Ronaldo previously being punished for their behaviour.

Read More About: Manchester United, marcus rashford