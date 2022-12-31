Marcus Rashford dropped for “disciplinary” reasons.

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford has been dropped from the Manchester United team for “internal disciplinary” reasons,

The Red Devils manager made the revelation ahead of United’s Premier League meeting with Wolves on New Year’s Eve.

Erik ten Hag confirms disciplinary action.

When asked why Rashford was on the bench, Ten Hag told BT Sport that the England forward had been dropped for disciplinary reasons.

Rashford’s punishment will come as a surprise for Man United fans, who have enjoyed his rich vein of form throughout this season.

The England striker has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, including two in two games since domestic football returned after the World Cup break.

At the World Cup itself, Rashford scored three goals in five appearances, including a brace against Wales in his only start in Qatar. The tally brought his total up to 15 in his 51 caps for his country.

Many will see Ten Hag’s decision to drop Rashford as a brave move, as United look to close in on a top four place and Champions League qualification for this season.

The club are on the brink of five consecutive wins for the first time since April 2o21, and sit fifth in the table at the time of writing.

They face relegation-threatened Wolves, who have Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins among their ranks.

