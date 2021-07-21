Marcos Rojo wields fire extinguisher as violent scenes mar Copa Libertadores tie

Marcos Rojo involved in mass brawl.

Former Manchester United player Marcos Rojo was seen taking a fire extinguisher off a wall following a Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Mineiro and Boca Juniors last night

Rojo left Old Trafford for Boca Juniors earlier this year and was among players on both sides who got into a fracas after the Argentinian team were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores on penalties.

Marcos Rojo takes fire extinguisher off wall.

Both legs of the last 16 tie finished 0-0 and Boca players had not forgotten about getting a goal disallowed via a VAR decision in the first leg.

ESPN report that “Peruvian defender Carlos Zambrano and Colombian striker Sebastian Villa were booked by the military police to explain their actions” and players are said to have “spat at and attacked police officers.”

In a video that has been shared widely of the brawl, Rojo can be seen taking a fire extinguisher off a wall as Boca and Mineiro players clashed in the tunnel.

😅 Only Marcos Rojo would pick up a fire extinguisher in tunnel brawl!pic.twitter.com/ywH0Af8jlv — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 21, 2021

Mineiro have put forward their side of events on Twitter, posting to say that: “After the game, Boca athletes went down the tunnel and went to the visitors’ locker room. A few minutes later, players and the coaching staff of the Argentine team left the venue and, in a block, headed towards the referees’ locker room.

Após o jogo, os atletas do Boca desceram o túnel e foram para o vestiário dos visitantes. Poucos minutos depois, jogadores e comissão técnica da equipe argentina saíram do local e, em bloco, partiram em direção ao vestiário dos árbitros. — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) July 21, 2021

“We scored a goal.”

Speaking after the match on whether refereeing was a factor in his side’s defeat, Boca midfielder Diego Gonzalez said: “Without a doubt, everyone can see that. We scored a good goal, and the fact is that we deserved to win the first game as well.”

Following their victory, Mineiro will now move on to face River Plate or Argentinos Juniors in the quarter-final of South America’s premier club competition.

The Belo Horizonte club have won the Copa Libertadores on one previous occasion, when they defeated Club Olimpia of Paraguay in the 2013 final.

