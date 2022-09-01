Marcelo “very close” to Leicester deadline day move

Marcelo “very close” to Leicester move.

Five-time Champions League-winner Marcelo is “very close” to joining Leicester City, according to Spanish journalist Marti Miras.

In what would be surely be the most unexpected move on transfer deadline day, the Brazilian full-back is said to be signing with the Foxes until June 2023, once he has passed a medical.

A sensational coup.

With the clock ticking towards the Thursday night deadline, Leicester would appear to be in a race against time to get the deal done, if the reports are genuine.

Marcelo left Real Madrid earlier this summer after fifteen trophy-laden years with the club, having moved to Spain as an 18-year-old in 2007.

He soon established himself as the club’s first-choice left-back, with his attacking prowess reminiscent of compatriots who had gone before him, such as Roberto Carlos.

ÚLTIMA HORA DE MARCELO 🚨🇧🇷 El exjugador del Real Madrid está MUY CERCA de firmar por el Leicester City🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦊 A falta de pasar reconocimiento médico… Firmaría hasta Junio de 2023. Más información en las próximas horas… pic.twitter.com/nYVi5G768R — Martí Miràs (@Spursito) September 1, 2022

Multiple Champions League-winner.

Marcelo picked up three La Liga winner’s medals in his first five full seasons in the Spanish capital, before he later played a key role in the club’s golden Champions League period of the 2010s.

Alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale, Marcelo helped the club to continental crowns in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, before he added a fifth medal to his collection in 2022.

On that most recent occasion, the 34-year-old lifted the trophy as club captain, despite watching Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool from the bench.

Leicester’s season so far.

Should Marcelo indeed make a sensational move to the English Midlands, it would brighten up a miserable summer for Leicester fans.

The club have only made two signings during the transfer window, with Belgian defender Wout Faes’ deadline day arrival following up a move for 32-year-old back-up goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

On the pitch, the Foxes have made a terrible start to the Premier League season, picking up just one point from their opening four matches.

At the time of writing, Brendan Rodgers’ side sit bottom of the table, ahead of hosting Manchester United on Thursday evening.

