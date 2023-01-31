Marcel Sabitzer – Career stats, age and playing style as Man United prepare deadline day swoop

Marcel Sabitzer stats.

Marcel Sabitzer has reportedly told Manchester United that he is “more than happy” to join them, as the club weigh up a deadline day loan move.

United have sprang into action after it was confirmed earlier that Christian Eriksen will be out injured until late-April or early-May, as a result of the injury he picked up against Reading on Saturday night.

Man United weigh up Marcel Sabitzer move.

While deadline day news continues to develop at a furious pace, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano’s 2.38pm update indicates that talks are progressing between United and Bayern Munich over a deal for Sabitzer.

“Marcel Sabitzer has told Manchester United through his agents that he’d be more than happy to join the club and Erik ten Hag’s project,” posted Romano on Twitter. “Bayern and Man Utd, in contact to discuss terms of the deal with just 9 hours left. Sabitzer didn’t train today.”

So what are United getting if they do finalise a deal for the Austrian international? Find out everything you need to know below.

Marcel Sabitzer has told Manchester United through his agents that he’d be more than happy to join the club and Erik ten Hag’s project. 🔴🇦🇹 #MUFC Bayern and Man Utd, in contact to discuss terms of the deal with just 9 hours left. Sabitzer didn’t train today. pic.twitter.com/8FK3oAFkGY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

How old is Marcel Sabitzer?

Sabitzer is 28 years old, having been born in the Austrian city of Wels on March 17th 1994.

What is his playing style and preferred position?

Sabitzer is a versatile player who has been used as an attacking midfielder, a defensive midfielder, a second striker and a winger.

While he would be brought to Old Trafford as additional cover for Eriksen, his flexibility could be very useful for Erik ten Hag in other areas of the pitch over the coming months.

In a piece on the Bundesliga website, Sabitzer is compared to former United great David Beckham, due to his delivery of the ball and his prowess from set pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcel Sabitzer (@marcel7sabitzer)

What about his career to date?

Sabitzer started playing professional football for Admira Wacker Modling in his native Austria back in 2010.

He scored 11 goals in 52 appearances for them, before making the move to Rapid Wien, where he found the net 12 times in 57 appearances across to seasons.

In May 2014, he signed a four-year deal with RB Leipzig, but remained in Austria for the 2014/15 season, on loan at the German side’s sister club RB Salzburg.

He scored 27 goals in his only season for the club, before eventually scoring 50 goals for Leipzig across six seasons there.

Auch unser Captain Marcel #Sabitzer blickt mit großer Vorfreude auf das Match! 🗣 „Als Kind habe ich #OldTrafford im Fernsehen gesehen und wollte immer einmal hier hin – das ich nun als Gegner da sein kann, ist etwas Besonderes!“#MUNRBL #UCL #MissionChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/K0vrIR0iUu — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) October 28, 2020

Success in Germany.

Sabitzer was named in the Uefa Champions League squad of the season for 2019/20, the year that Leipzig went all the way to the semi-final under the management of Julian Nagelsmann.

He went on to play in a 3-2 win for the club against Man United in December 2020, which sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage.

His form earned a move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2021, and he has since made over 50 appearances for the German giants, including 24 so far this season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, marcel sabitzer