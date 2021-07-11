Giovanni Di Lorenzo is being eyed up by Manchester United.

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Italy’s Euro 2020 defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, according to a Neapolitan newspaper report.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo is on the radar of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after impressing in Italy’s run to the Euro 2020 Final.

According to Il Napolista, the Old Trafford club could table a £17 million bid for the Napoli right-back after Italy take part in tonight’s Euro 2020 Final against England.

Manchester United impressed with Giovanni Di Lorenzo at Euro 2020.

The article includes quotes from Giovanni Di Lorenzo on his admiration for the Premier League. The 27-year-old said: “I like the Premier League a lot. There is everything, rhythm, one cross after another and every match is a battle.”

A move to Manchester United would see Giovanni Di Lorenzo vying for a right-back spot with Aaron Wan Bissaka, who made 54 appearances in all competitions throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has impressed many observers with his performances for Roberto Mancini’s Italy side during Euro 2020.

He has played 465 minutes over the course of the tournament, clocking up a passing accuracy of 84%.

Di Lorenzo has started every knockout game at Euro 2020, helping Italy to overcome Austria, Belgium and Spain.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s career to date.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has had to work hard to attain the status of a key international player for Italy.

He started his career at Reggina, making his Serie B debut in 2011, before dropping to Serie C where he played two full seasons with Matera.

He moved to Empoli in 2017 and helped the club to promotion to Serie A in his first season at the club before they were relegated again after just one campaign in Italy’s top flight.

This was when Napoli swooped in to save Di Lorenzo from a return to Serie B, signing the defender for a fee of €8 million in July 2019.

Manchester United looking to boost squad.

Di Lorenzo started the 2020 Coppa Italia Final, in which Gennaro Gattuso‘s Napoli defeated Maurizio Sarri‘s Juventus on penalties after a scoreless draw.

This summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster a Manchester United squad that has been accused of lacking depth in recent seasons.

The Red Devils have already secured the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund as they look to improve on last season’s second place finish in the Premier League.

