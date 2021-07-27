Name all 12 French players to appear for Manchester United.

Manchester United have a rich history of fielding high-quality French players but how many of them can you remember?

As fans wait to hear news on the arrival of Raphael Varane at Manchester United, it got us thinking about previous French players to appear for the Old Trafford club.

There are some whose names should roll off your fingertips, given their key contributions to United’s bulging trophy cabinet.

For others though, you may have to delve deep into your memory banks as let’s just say they didn’t quite do enough to leave lasting memories.

We’ve given you a fairly generous seven minutes to complete the quiz and if it doesn’t display properly below, you can find it here.

Bonne chance.

