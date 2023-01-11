How to watch the Manchester derby on TV in Ireland

Watch the Manchester derby on TV in Ireland.

The second Manchester derby of the season awaits this weekend and here’s how you can watch it on TV in Ireland.

Manchester United were dismantled by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium back in October, with the 6-3 scoreline actually flattering Erik ten Hag’s side.

Man United v Man City.

However, since then, United have been on an upward curve, only losing once more in their subsequent 10 Premier League games, and are currently on a run of eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

As for Man City, they have lost twice in the league since that big win over their neighbours, and currently sit second in the table, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

City have won the last three Premier League derbies but United have rarely gone into the fixture with such confidence in recent years, and Ten Hag’s men may just be sensing a big result on what is sure to be a noisy afternoon at Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 189th Manchester derby on TV in Ireland.

When does the Manchester derby take place?

The Manchester derby will take place on Saturday January 14th, with kick-off at Old Trafford scheduled for 12.30pm.

What does Pep Guardiola have in store for the Manchester derby? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JQ6AA1A17n — Premier League (@premierleague) January 11, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

Unusually for this fixture, the match will not be broadcast on Sky Sports. Instead, BT Sport will be broadcasting live coverage of the Manchester derby for the first time ever, with coverage on BT Sport 1 getting underway at 11.30am.

In Ireland, the BT Sport channels are part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack, with existing Sky Sports customers able to add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

BT Sport is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

