Man United’s expiring contracts 2023 – Players who should stay and go

Manchester United contracts.

With a number of Man United players in the final year of their contracts, we took a look at which players should re-sign and which ones should be let go at the end of the season.

Manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that the club shouldn’t offer any new contracts until he has determined which players are deserving of them, after a number of mistakes were made over the past few years.

Erik ten Hag keen to rectify contract mistakes.

Players who have rarely been picked in recent seasons have inexplicably been given contract extensions, with the likes of Phil Jones and Juan Mata picking up hefty pay packets while sitting on the bench or in the stands.

It looks like Ten Hag is eager to break this habit, starting with the summer of 2023, when the contracts of a number of senior players will expire.

Most have options to extend until 2024 but in some cases, Ten Hag will want them out the door as early as next summer.

Here’s what we think United should do when it comes to renewing contracts beyond next summer.

Man United contracts: Marcus Rashford.

After a nightmare 18 months, Rashford has generally started the season well, scoring important goals in wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.

During the dark days of last season, it seemed like the forward would be happy to cut ties with his boyhood club but with a new manager in the building and a fresh approach, Rashford appears to be blossoming.

Set to turn 25 at the end of this month, there’s a lot to be said for United to keep him around for what could be his peak years.

Aside from his obvious talents, it rarely hurts for the club to have a Mancunian as one of the leading figures in the dressing room.

Verdict: Stay.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

He doesn’t want to be there and Ten Hag would clearly prefer if he wasn’t.

Ronaldo never got his wish to leave this summer but next year when his contract is up, there won’t be any issues standing in his way.

Talk continues of a potential move as early as January and it seems almost guaranteed that he will be gone by next summer at the latest.

Verdict: Go.

Luke Shaw.

Shaw followed up his brilliant 2020/21 campaign with one of his worst in a United shirt in 2021/22, although he was far from the only player guilty of a below-par season on that occasion.

Now 27, the left-back has been at Old Trafford for eight largely underwhelming years and as one of the symbols of last year’s malaise, it might be time for him to try something new.

Injuries meant that Shaw’s contributions to United’s trophies under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were minimal, and perhaps the Londoner would be best-served returning to his home city in order to add some medals to his sparse collection.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham could all do worse than adding Shaw as an experienced squad member, particularly if there is no transfer fee involved.

Verdict: Go.

Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese right-back is enjoying a bright start to the campaign, and recently opened his international account with a brace against the Czech Republic.

The 23-year-old appears to have seen off competition from Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a place in United’s starting XI, and is likely to remain there for the rest of the season.

Ten Hag will likely look to bring in another right-back next summer but with time on his side, an in-form Dalot is a useful asset for the squad to have.

Verdict: Stay.

David de Gea.

Having just started his 11th season as United’s first-choice goalie, De Gea’s contribution to United’s post-Ferguson cause is undoubted.

A supreme shot-stopper, doubts remain over his ball-playing abilities and it’s likely that Ten Hag is already looking at alternatives for the 31-year-old.

Should an appropriate replacement be found by next summer, perhaps De Gea would be happy to part ways, while the club would welcome the freeing up of his hefty wages.

Verdict: Go – if a new number one comes in.

Fred.

A favourite of three United managers since he arrived in 2018, Fred has found playing time harder to come by under Ten Hag.

While not as bad a player as people make out, it just hasn’t clicked for the Brazilian half of the much-debated McFred duo.

He would be a useful asset elsewhere and Ten Hag may just be happy to bid farewell.

Verdict: Go.

Axel Tuanzebe.

Nowhere to be seen this season and with his 25th birthday on the horizon, next summer looks like the perfect time for the centre-back to cut ties with United.

Verdict: Go.

Phil Jones.

Not in the Premier League squad this season, the artefact of the late-Fergie will know that his days are numbered.

He’ll leave next summer with a Premier League medal in his back pocket, with only De Gea and Ronaldo in the current dressing room able to boast a similar achievement.

Verdict: Go.

Tom Heaton.

The third-choice goalkeeper was recently named by Bruno Fernandes as one of the key leaders in the dressing room.

While he won’t get near the pitch, Ten Hag might just like to keep the 36-year-old around in what has become known as the “Scott Carson role”.

Verdict: Stay. Because why not?

Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old winger has made a few appearances in the Premier League and Europa League this season.

While he is yet to catch fire for the senior side, there’s enough potential there to keep him around for a few years and see how he develops.

Verdict: Stay.

