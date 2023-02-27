How to watch the Man United v West Ham FA Cup match on TV in Ireland

How to watch Manchester United v West Ham on TV in Ireland.

Man United face West Ham United in the FA Cup this week, and the match will be live on TV in Ireland.

Just days after end their six-year trophy-less run by winning the Carabao Cup, Man United will be looking to progress in another competition when they face the Hammers in the FA Cup fifth round.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Man United v West Ham on TV in Ireland.

When does Man United v West Ham take place?

Man United host West Ham on Wednesday March 1st, with kick-off at Old Trafford scheduled for 7.45pm.

Manchester United finally have their hands on a trophy 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍! 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/0J9PEWDr4m — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Monthly Membership.

The match will also be broadcast live on ITV 1, for those who have access.

What is at stake?

After securing a trophy in his first season as Man United manager, Erik ten Hag indicated that his side won’t be satisfied with just winning the Carabao Cup.

Against West Ham, they will be favourites to reach the last-eight of the FA Cup, and they are also set to face Real Betis in a two-legged Europa League round-of-16 tie in the coming weeks.

As well as that, the Red Devils sit eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, and with the winning mentality that Ten Hag has put in place, they won’t be giving up on catching the Gunners just yet.

David Moyes.

West Ham manager David Moyes returns to Old Trafford in the hope of getting one over on his old club.

The East London club eased relegation fears with a big win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and will now look to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

It’s now 43 years since West Ham lifted a major trophy, and a victory over Man United may just have their fans dreaming of a trip to Wembley in June.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup, Manchester United, West Ham United