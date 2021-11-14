Man United players ‘surprised’ at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer international break decision

Manchester United players given week off.

Some Man United players were surprised to be given the option of a week off from training by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the international break.

The Athletic reports that while the break had long been in the diary, some players felt that it might be beneficial to conduct extra training in light of the Old Trafford club’s miserable recent form.

Solskjaer heads back to Norway.

Solskjaer took the opportunity to jet home to Norway, something which he often does during international breaks, and given the pressure he is under, it’s no real surprise that he was keen to get away from his working environment for a few days.

However, the Red Devils have a number of players who are not currently on international duty, with Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho among those left to work with other members of Solskjaer’s coaching team.

Rashford and Greenwood work with Man United youngsters.

While the players were given the option of a week off, there hasn’t been much uptake, with Rashford and Greenwood even using the extra time to part in a Wednesday night session with a selection of under-23 and under-18 players.

As well as that, injured France stars Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba have been checked up by Man United medical staff while Luke Shaw continues to be looked at after suffering concussion in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Man United enduring miserable spell.

The defeat to their local rivals was just the latest in a string of poor performances for Solskjaer’s side as speculation around the manager’s future continues to swirl.

Man United have won just one of their last six Premier League matches and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham United in September.

While they are top of their Champions League group after four matches, overall performances have been poor and they would be bottom of the table had it not been for a trio of late Cristiano Ronaldo interventions in matches against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Solskjaer will be hoping that his international players return to the club unscathed next week as he looks to get back on track away to Watford on Saturday.

