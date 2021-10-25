Man United website post suggests Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is safe for now

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears safe for now.

Just before 11am, an article headlined “Ole sets out United’s three-match battle plan” was shared on Man United’s social media accounts in reference to the club’s daunting trio of upcoming fixtures – a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, a Champions League visit to Atalanta next Tuesday and a home derby against Manchester City on November 6th.

The post comes as speculation continues over Solskjaer‘s future, on the back of the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The result meant the Red Devils have picked up just one point from their last four Premier League matches, a run that has also seen them eliminated from the Carabao Cup while putting in below-par performances in their opening three Champions League group games.

Man United face three daunting fixtures.

Today’s article begins by saying: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to Manchester United’s next three matches to provide the platform for the Reds to dig in and fight back.

“Solskjaer admits the 5-0 Old Trafford defeat against Liverpool was a personal low point but is convinced he’s on the right track and the bid to recover starts at Tottenham next Saturday.” The manager is quoted as saying: “Next week it is Tottenham away, then Atalanta in the Champions League, the next team who visit us is Man City and we have to look forward. Solskjaer: Man United have always bounced back. “We have to sort the frame of minds out and make sure we go into the next training session and the next game in the right frame of mind,” he added. “Manchester United have had tough times, difficult times before and they have always bounced back and taken on challenges. “Last season we were second and this season we have started badly. You have to get through that one and then start building performances, start building results, start with clean sheets and see where that take us at the end of the season.”

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing an ultimatum?

Solskjaer was handed a new contract over the summer which takes him up to 2024 and earlier this month his assistant Mike Phelan was also handed a long-term deal.

It’s likely that those in control at Old Trafford didn’t anticipate such a poor start to the season but today’s post suggests that Solskjaer is going nowhere for now.

Then again, it could be read as a three-match ultimatum and if so, Man United’s performances and results have got to improve dramatically.

