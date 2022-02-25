Man United v Watford TV info – Time, channel and team news ahead of Premier League clash

Man United v Watford.

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend and Irish viewers will be able to watch their clash against Watford on TV.

Red Devils fans will still be stinging from the 4-1 defeat to the Hornets back in November, a result which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial reign.

While things aren’t yet perfect at Old Trafford, a run of one defeat in 14 Premier League matches since that loss points to an improvement under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, even if some of the performances have been far from convincing.

As for Watford, they too have changed manager since that fateful afternoon, with Claudio Ranieri being replaced by Roy Hodgson in January. Here’s how you can watch Man United v Watford on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man United v Watford on?

Man United v Watford will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 in Ireland, with a kick-off time of 3pm.

What is at stake?

Precious Premier League points will be on offer at both ends of the table, as United look to secure Champions League qualification while Watford attempt to avoid a swift return back to the EFL Championship.

Rangnick’s side are on the back of two successive league victories, having beaten Brighton and Leeds last week, but with three draws already in 2022, they aren’t making things easy for themselves.

The Red Devils currently sit in that all-important fourth spot in the table, although fellow Champions League hopefuls Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham all have games in hand.

João Pedro and Juraj Kucka are back in contention for tomorrow's match, having missed our last two fixtures through injury.#MUNWAT — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 25, 2022

Since that victory over United in November, Watford have been on a miserable run, racking up just one win in 13 league outings.

They currently sit second-from-bottom in the table and with the three teams above them having played fewer games, they could really do with pulling off another upset against their hosts on Saturday.

Man United v Watford team news.

In his Friday press conference, Rangnick confirmed that Scott McTominay is still suffering from the illness that kept him out of the midweek Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid and will be unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani is still affected by the groin injury that has kept him out of the last four matches.

“He [Cavani] hasn’t been training with us so he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game and the same is true with Scotty,” Rangnick said.

“He is still ill, he hasn’t been training with us, so hopefully he will start training with us again next week, but for tomorrow’s game they will both be unavailable.”

João Pedro and Juraj Kucka are back in contention for Watford after both missed the last two matches, while Josh King is training after picking up a knock in the midweek defeat to Crystal Palace.

