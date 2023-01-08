Fans fume as Man United v Charlton League Cup tie not chosen for TV

Manchester United v Charlton not chosen for TV.

Man United face Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night but fans in the UK and Ireland won’t be able to watch the game on TV.

The Red Devils against the League One side is one of four Carabao Cup quarter-final ties that are set to take place over the upcoming midweek.

Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Charlton will travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday, the same night that Newcastle United host Leicester City in the competition.

Then, on Wednesday, Nottingham Forest will host Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Manchester City travel to the south coast for a date with Southampton.

Given that Charlton are the only non-Premier League side left in the competition, it was widely expected that the Addicks’ meeting with Man United would be chosen for broadcast.

TV picks.

Instead, Sky Sports have opted to show the Newcastle v Leicester game on Tuesday, as well as the Southampton v Man City encounter on Wednesday.

United are invariably the biggest draw for broadcasters when it comes to cup competitions, with the club’s vast following always expected to watch in their droves.

However, it’s the absence of Charlton from the TV schedule that has led to many complaints on social media.

“Baffling.”

“Truly baffling” was how one Twitter user put it, in a comment underneath the competition’s announcement of the TV selections.

“Pick two games that already happen twice a year anyway,” was another sarcastic response, while one Charlton fan added: “Charlton the only team not in the Premier League but you don’t want to televise us?”

Round Four had it all! Here are 5️⃣ things you may have missed…#EFL | #CarabaoCup — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) December 23, 2022

Anthony Hayes.

Having the match on TV would have been particularly appealing for fans in Ireland, with Athlone native and Man United fan Anthony Hayes set to be in the away team’s dugout.

Hayes took caretaker charge of Charlton for three matches during December, before stepping back into a coaching role after the appointment of Dean Holden as manager.

After the quarter-final draw took place, Hayes took to Twitter to share his delight at the imminent trip to his boyhood club, by posting the words “MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

