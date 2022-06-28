Man United reportedly agree deal for Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia

Man United agree Tyrell Malacia deal.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

In a transfer development that appears to have come out of nowhere, United are set to hijack Lyon’s hopes of signing the Netherlands international.

Fabrizio Romano breaks Tyrell Malacia news.

On Tuesday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted the news that the Red Devils have swooped for Malacia before the French outfit had the chance to finalise the deal.

He added that the 22-year-old shares an agent with international teammate Frenkie de Jong, who United are also in talks with.

‘Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal!,’ Romano wrote. ‘After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed.

‘Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm. Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong.’

Feyenoord all but confirm news.

Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen, previously of Tottenham Hotspur, has also reportedly confirmed the deal to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

“The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell,” he said. ‘“If Malacia says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent.”

New United manager Erik ten Hag is thought to be an admirer of Malacia from his time in charge of Feyenoord’s Eredivisie rivals Ajax.

Where will Malacia fit in at Man United?

If the deal is signed, it is expected that the full-back will compete with – or at least push – Luke Shaw for a starting spot at Old Trafford, leaving the futures of both Alex Telles and Brandon Williams in doubt.

Malacia has so far won five caps for the Netherlands after being given his debut in September 2021.

His breakthrough season with Feyenoord came in 2017/18, when the they won the Dutch Cup, and he has gone on to play 136 times for the club, scoring four goals.

