Man United targeting summer transfers for three England regulars

Manchester United transfers.

Man United reportedly keen on completing the transfers of three of Gareth Southgate’s England regulars this summer.

The club have long been linked with a move for Harry Kane, whose future at Spurs was thrown into further doubt by the club’s meek exit from the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Harry Kane targeted by Man United.

Although Kane recently broke Tottenham’s all-time scoring record, the defeat to AC Milan means that he will finish yet another season without winning a trophy in North London, barring a miraculous late-season assault on the Premier League title race.

Kane attempted to scratch his trophy-winning itch with a move to Manchester City two years ago, but found that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy drove too hard a bargain for any potential buyers.

Now, with just over a year left on the striker’s contract, Levy may be willing to cash in on his prized asset.

Transfers.

The Guardian states that Kane is on United’s wish-list this summer, along with his England teammates Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount.

Bellingham is set to be one of the most coveted players in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool also linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Should he prove too expensive, United may turn to Mason Mount, who is yet to sign an extension on a Chelsea deal that expires in 2024.

Mason Mount one of three transfers being lined up.

Having been brought up in the Chelsea academy, Blues fans would be loathe to see their Champions League-winning idol leave, but the midfielder has been performing below his usual standards this season.

With Kane being a near-guarantee of Premier League goals and Bellingham being touted as one of the stars of European football over the next decade, completing deals for the pair would certainly be seen as good business ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge at Old Trafford.

Mount as an alternative to Bellingham may not excite fans as much, but the 24-year-old has shown that he is capable of performing at the highest level of club and international football.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry kane, Jude Bellingham, Manchester United, Mason Mount