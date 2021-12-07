Man United teammate says the ‘McFred’ duo “don’t get enough praise”

McFred praised by Man United teammate.

Man United’s ‘McFred’ combination doesn’t get enough praise, according to fellow Red Devils defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic.

McFred is a nickname bestowed upon the duo of Fred and Scott McTominay, a pairing favoured by former Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the Norwegian’s time in charge.

Matic hails McFred.

Both men played 90 minutes during Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge on Sunday, with Fred scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Appearing alongside Rangnick at the club’s pre-Champions League press conference ahead of the visit of Young Boys on Wednesday, Matic was full of praise for his younger teammates, despite the fact that their presence on the field often leaves the Serbian consigned to the bench.

“First and foremost, they are great people,” 33-year-old Matic told reporters.

McFred “don’t get enough praise”.

“They are great in the changing room and very important players in our team. They improve a lot game by game.

“They don’t get enough praise because always people scoring goals get praise after the games but sooner or later, they will get what they deserve, and I think game by game they’re better and better.

“They have to continue to work in this way and I’m sure they will have a bright future.”

Donny van de Beek due to start for Man United.

At the same press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Rangnick confirmed that Matic will captain the side on Wednesday as the German coach rings the changes, with Champions League progress already secured.

This means that one or both of Fred and McTominay could be given a breather, with Donny van de Beek confirmed to be starting the game.

“It definitely makes sense that we rest a few players due to the crowded fixture list over the next few weeks and months,” Rangnick explained.

“We need to make sure we have enough recovery as possible, also for the Premier League, but, on the other hand, we need to keep our positive momentum.”

After the Young Boys game, the Champions League will be put to bed until the spring, and United will need to negotiate a hectic Premier League schedule before its return.

Next up on the domestic front, a trip to struggling Norwich City on Saturday evening.

