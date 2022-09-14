Man United team news as 22-man squad flies to Moldova

Manchester United team news.

Man United have confirmed that a 22-man squad will fly to Moldova on Wednesday for the club’s Europa League meeting with Sheriff Tiraspol.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been left at home for Thursday’s game, with the Red Devils looking to bounce back from last week’s 1-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad.

Charlie McNeill to travel with Man United team.

None of the quartet were involved in Erik ten Hag’s final training session on Wednesday before the Dutchman’s first European trip as manager of the club, although youngsters Charlie McNeill and Marc Jurado did take part.

McNeill, a 19-year-old striker, will make the journey to Moldova after playing six minutes against Real Sociedad, marking his senior debut for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also travelled, as he looks to score his first goal of the 21/22 season, and he and McNeill are joined by fellow forwards Antony, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho.

🇲🇩 We can confirm our travelling squad for the visit to Sheriff Tiraspol.#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2022

Dubravka left at home.

Interestingly, on-loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has also been left at home, despite many seeing the Europa League as an ideal opportunity to give the Slovakia international some game time.

Instead, 18-year-old Czech stopper Radek Vitek will provide back-up to David de Gea and Tom Heaton on the trip.

After losing to Real Sociedad, this match takes on even greater importance for United, if they want to progress from their Europa League group.

Europa League.

Defeat to Sheriff could potentially leave them six points adrift of the top two, with the team finishing in third place dropping into the Europa Conference League.

The match will kick off at 5.45pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

The full Man United travelling party is as follows:

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Vitek

Defenders: Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw

Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Garnacho, McNeill.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United